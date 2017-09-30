banner20

Winnipeg Goldeyes Get Honourary Street Naming

WINNIPEG, MB – In the wake of back-to-back Championships, the Winnipeg Goldeyes have been giving an honourary street naming.

Portage Avenue East from Main Street to Westbrook Street has been named “Winnipeg Goldeyes Way.”

“Winning a single championship series like this is incredible,” said Mayor Bowman.  “Winning back-to-back championships, however, is certainly an achievement worthy of special recognition from our city.

“Congratulations to all the players, management, and staff of the Winnipeg Goldeyes ball club on this extraordinary accomplishment,” Mayor Bowman continued.  “You have represented Winnipeg well, and made us all proud!”

Spencer Fernando

