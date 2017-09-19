Winnipeg Goldeyes Force Game 5

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes beat the Wichita Wingnuts 4-3 in 17 innings in Game Four of the American Association Championship Series at Shaw Park on Monday night.

The best-of-five series is tied 2-2.

Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the 17th inning, Casey Turgeon led off with an infield single. On a 1-2 count, David Rohm followed with a double into the right field corner that scored Turgeon with the winning run.

The win forces a decisive Game Five of the Championship Series on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. The 17 innings tied an American Association record set by the Fort Worth Cats and Pensacola Pelicans on August 3rd, 2007. Monday’s game also set an American Association record for longest game by duration at five hours and 59 minutes. The Goldeyes and Kansas City T-Bones held the previous record with a five-hour and 25-minute game at Shaw Park on July 15th of this year. The game also set a franchise record for longest game by duration. The Goldeyes’ previous record was a five-hour and 48-minute game versus Joliet on August 10th, 2003.

Hal Anderson, MyToba Sports

Photo – File