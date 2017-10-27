Winnipeg Goldeyes Exercise Option On 21 Players

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes have exercised the option on 21 players.

This means the Goldeyes retain the rights to sign those players, but each must still be signed to a contract.

Here’s the list:

  • OF Reggie Abercrombie
  • DH David Bergin
  • RHP Victor Capellan
  • RHP Edwin Carl
  • RHP Ryan Chaffee
  • 3B Wes Darvill
  • C Tanner DeVinny
  • LHP Zack Dodson
  • IF Jordan Ebert
  • C Mason Katz
  • LHP Mitchell Lambson
  • LHP Kenny Mathews
  • LHP Kevin McGovern
  • RHP Mikey O’Brien
  • 1B Shawn Pleffner
  • OF David Rohm
  • OF Josh Romanski
  • RHP Charle Rosario
  • LHP Evan Rutckyj
  • SS Andrew Sohn
  • 2B Casey Turgeon

