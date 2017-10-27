Winnipeg Goldeyes Exercise Option On 21 Players

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes have exercised the option on 21 players.

This means the Goldeyes retain the rights to sign those players, but each must still be signed to a contract.

Here’s the list:

OF Reggie Abercrombie

DH David Bergin

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Edwin Carl

RHP Ryan Chaffee

3B Wes Darvill

C Tanner DeVinny

LHP Zack Dodson

IF Jordan Ebert

C Mason Katz

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Kenny Mathews

LHP Kevin McGovern

RHP Mikey O’Brien

1B Shawn Pleffner

OF David Rohm

OF Josh Romanski

RHP Charle Rosario

LHP Evan Rutckyj

SS Andrew Sohn

2B Casey Turgeon

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – File