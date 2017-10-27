Winnipeg Goldeyes Exercise Option On 21 Players
WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes have exercised the option on 21 players.
This means the Goldeyes retain the rights to sign those players, but each must still be signed to a contract.
Here’s the list:
- OF Reggie Abercrombie
- DH David Bergin
- RHP Victor Capellan
- RHP Edwin Carl
- RHP Ryan Chaffee
- 3B Wes Darvill
- C Tanner DeVinny
- LHP Zack Dodson
- IF Jordan Ebert
- C Mason Katz
- LHP Mitchell Lambson
- LHP Kenny Mathews
- LHP Kevin McGovern
- RHP Mikey O’Brien
- 1B Shawn Pleffner
- OF David Rohm
- OF Josh Romanski
- RHP Charle Rosario
- LHP Evan Rutckyj
- SS Andrew Sohn
- 2B Casey Turgeon
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Photo – File