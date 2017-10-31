banner20

The Winnipeg Goldeyes Exercise Option for 21 Players

Kevin Klein
Posted: October 31st at 12:00pm goldeyes, Featured, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Goldeyes exercised the option for 21 players on Friday morning.

By exercising the options, the Goldeyes retain the rights to these players for the 2018 season. Each player must still be signed to a new contract.

2018 Goldeyes Player Options

OF Reggie Abercrombie

DH David Bergin

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Edwin Carl

RHP Ryan Chaffee

3B Wes Darvill

C Tanner DeVinny

LHP Zack Dodson

IF Jordan Ebert

C Mason Katz

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Kenny Mathews

LHP Kevin McGovern

RHP Mikey O&#39;Brien

1B Shawn Pleffner

OF David Rohm

OF Josh Romanski

RHP Charle Rosario

LHP Evan Rutckyj

SS Andrew Sohn

2B Casey Turgeon

The Goldeyes open the 2018 season in May and will be celebrating their 25th year.

Winnipeg Goldeyes

File Photo

 

Tags: , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Goldeyes Win Sixth Straight in Bizarre Finish
Goldeyes Battle Back, Lose in Extra Innings
Winnipeg Goldeyes Hosting 4th Annual Ukrainian Celebration
Goldeyes Lose to Lincoln in 12 Innings

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.