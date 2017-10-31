The Winnipeg Goldeyes Exercise Option for 21 Players

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Goldeyes exercised the option for 21 players on Friday morning. By exercising the options, the Goldeyes retain the rights to these players for the 2018 season. Each player must still be signed to a new contract. 2018 Goldeyes Player Options OF Reggie Abercrombie DH David Bergin RHP Victor Capellan RHP Edwin Carl RHP Ryan Chaffee 3B Wes Darvill C Tanner DeVinny LHP Zack Dodson IF Jordan Ebert C Mason Katz LHP Mitchell Lambson LHP Kenny Mathews LHP Kevin McGovern RHP Mikey O'Brien 1B Shawn Pleffner OF David Rohm OF Josh Romanski RHP Charle Rosario LHP Evan Rutckyj SS Andrew Sohn 2B Casey Turgeon The Goldeyes open the 2018 season in May and will be celebrating their 25th year. Winnipeg Goldeyes File Photo

