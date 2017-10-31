The Winnipeg Goldeyes Exercise Option for 21 Players
WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Goldeyes exercised the option for 21 players on Friday morning.
By exercising the options, the Goldeyes retain the rights to these players for the 2018 season. Each player must still be signed to a new contract.
2018 Goldeyes Player Options
OF Reggie Abercrombie
DH David Bergin
RHP Victor Capellan
RHP Edwin Carl
RHP Ryan Chaffee
3B Wes Darvill
C Tanner DeVinny
LHP Zack Dodson
IF Jordan Ebert
C Mason Katz
LHP Mitchell Lambson
LHP Kenny Mathews
LHP Kevin McGovern
RHP Mikey O'Brien
1B Shawn Pleffner
OF David Rohm
OF Josh Romanski
RHP Charle Rosario
LHP Evan Rutckyj
SS Andrew Sohn
2B Casey Turgeon
The Goldeyes open the 2018 season in May and will be celebrating their 25th year.
Winnipeg Goldeyes
File Photo