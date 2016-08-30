Goldeyes’ Doiron first woman to broadcast Canadian pro baseball

Winnipeg Goldeyes’ media relations assistant Danielle Doiron will join the Goldeyes’ radio broadcast Saturday, September 3rd when the club takes on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

Doiron will do a solo play-by-play broadcast of the third inning. Saturday’s game will be carried on the Goldeyes’ flagship radio station 93.7 FM CJNU, as well as 89.5 “The Lake” based out of Kenora, Ontario. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

She is believed to be the first female to broadcast a professional baseball game for a Canadian team. The Winnipeg native is also believed to be the first Canadian female to do play-by-play for a professional baseball game.

“First and foremost, Danielle has earned this opportunity through her incredible work ethic and high-quality contributions to the Goldeyes’ organization,” said Goldeyes’ broadcaster Steve Schuster . “She has a bright future in the industry, and we are extremely proud to call her a part of our family. This is not only a monumental achievement for Danielle, but a significant milestone for Winnipeggers, Canadians, and young women in general with career aspirations in sports media.”

A recent graduate of Red River College’s Creative Communications program, Doiron is in her second year as the Goldeyes’ media relations assistant. Doiron has also served as a studio host and board operator this summer during Goldeyes’ away broadcasts. This past winter, Doiron received the Jack Matheson Award from the Manitoba Sports Writers and Sportscasters Association. The award honours the late Jack Matheson, one of Winnipeg’s most beloved sports journalists, and is presented to the top Manitoba-based student currently studying in the field.

Most recently, Doiron was hired as the copy editor for The Uniter, the official student newspaper at the University of Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series tonight against the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU, and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes return home for the final four games of the regular season this Friday against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Tickets for all Goldeyes’ home games are on sale now by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, visiting www.goldeyes.com, or stopping by any Ticketmaster location, including the box office at Shaw Park. For information on season tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, or group outings, call the Goldeyes’ office at (204) 982-2273.

– WINNIPEG GOLDEYES

Photo by Emily Enns