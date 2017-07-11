Winnipeg Girl Caught With Sawed-Off Shotgun
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg girl faces charges for possessing a sawed-off shotgun.
Police responded to a dispute between the 17-year-old and another female at an apartment unit in the 400-block of Young Street.
It happened Monday afternoon around 1:30pm.
Police searched both suspects and recovered the 12-gauge firearm and ammunition in the teen’s purse.
The girl is facing a slew of charges, including:
- Possession of a Weapon
- Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Two counts of Fail to Comply with Sentence
- Two counts of Warrant for Arrest (Fail to Comply with Sentence)
She remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File