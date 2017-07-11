Winnipeg Girl Caught With Sawed-Off Shotgun

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg girl faces charges for possessing a sawed-off shotgun.

Police responded to a dispute between the 17-year-old and another female at an apartment unit in the 400-block of Young Street.

It happened Monday afternoon around 1:30pm.

Police searched both suspects and recovered the 12-gauge firearm and ammunition in the teen’s purse.

The girl is facing a slew of charges, including:

Possession of a Weapon

Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Sentence

Two counts of Warrant for Arrest (Fail to Comply with Sentence)

She remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File