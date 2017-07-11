banner20

Winnipeg Girl Caught With Sawed-Off Shotgun

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 11th at 3:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg girl faces charges for possessing a sawed-off shotgun.

Police responded to a dispute between the 17-year-old and another female at an apartment unit in the 400-block of Young Street.

It happened Monday afternoon around 1:30pm.

Police searched both suspects and recovered the 12-gauge firearm and ammunition in the teen’s purse.

The girl is facing a slew of charges, including:

  • Possession of a Weapon
  • Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
  • Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Two counts of Fail to Comply with Sentence
  • Two counts of Warrant for Arrest (Fail to Comply with Sentence)

She remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
