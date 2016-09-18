Winnipeg getting International House of Pancakes
Winnipeg is getting an International House of Pancakes.
The IHOP chain plans to open a location at the Seasons of Tuxedo outlet mall.
That’s the massive development going up at Kenaston and Sterling Lyon Parkway across from IKEA.
Construction of a Dairy Queen, Hilton Garden Inn hotel, and luxury car dealership are also all currently being built.
The mall is set to open in spring 2017.
Other popular US-based food chains are also expected to be announced soon.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca