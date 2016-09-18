Winnipeg getting International House of Pancakes

Winnipeg is getting an International House of Pancakes.

The IHOP chain plans to open a location at the Seasons of Tuxedo outlet mall.

That’s the massive development going up at Kenaston and Sterling Lyon Parkway across from IKEA.

Construction of a Dairy Queen, Hilton Garden Inn hotel, and luxury car dealership are also all currently being built.

The mall is set to open in spring 2017.

Other popular US-based food chains are also expected to be announced soon.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca