Winnipeg Gets New Radio Show About Local Theatre

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg is renowned for its rich tradition in arts, culture and music. And “In The Spotlight,” a new radio show, takes us behind the scenes of all that.

It airs every Monday at noon on CJNU with Chris Reid as your host. He focuses on getting to know the people…the actors, directors and writers – even the stagehands and volunteers.

Reid says the hour long show will feature one-on-one interviews with a few of the guests’ favorite Broadway show tunes tossed in. He adds “In The Spotlight” will promote the lively local cultural scene.

He has acted on stage since 1994 and got into broadcasting in 2003. Over the years, Reid has interviewed the likes of Dick Van Dyke and Betty White.

