Winnipeg Gas Prices Jump 15 Cents

Andrew McCrea
Posted: November 1st, 2017 at 5:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Gas prices are jumping up across Winnipeg.

The cost at the pump jumped around 15 cents to $1.179.

Many stations are still selling fuel for 103.4, with Costco members getting the best deal at 99.9 cents.

The Explorer Pipeline in the United States’ midwest is down for maintenance, causing a supply shortage.

Meanwhile, gas prices are jumping across Canada.

Calgary and Halifax match Winnipeg, while other cities are priced at up to $1.44 per litre.

They aren’t expected to drop anytime soon.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Carter Brooks

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
WHSHL & WWHSHL Scores For October 30th

