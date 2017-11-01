Winnipeg Gas Prices Jump 15 Cents

WINNIPEG, MB. — Gas prices are jumping up across Winnipeg.

The cost at the pump jumped around 15 cents to $1.179.

Many stations are still selling fuel for 103.4, with Costco members getting the best deal at 99.9 cents.

The Explorer Pipeline in the United States’ midwest is down for maintenance, causing a supply shortage.

Meanwhile, gas prices are jumping across Canada.

Calgary and Halifax match Winnipeg, while other cities are priced at up to $1.44 per litre.

They aren’t expected to drop anytime soon.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Carter Brooks