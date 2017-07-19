Winnipeg Fringe Festival is Underway

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival, celebrating it’s 30th Year Anniversary, got underway today and will run until July 30th.

The Exchange District will be teeming with incredible entertainment and something for everyone of every age.

Fringing on a budget? Keep an eye out for special company discounts and half-price performances.

Full details on show schedules, ticketing information and activities are available online and in the official Fringe program. Programs are available for only $5 at Manitoba Liquor Marts and the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo