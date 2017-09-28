Winnipeg Foster Father Charged For Infant’s Death

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg foster father is facing charges after the death of an infant.

It happened Tuesday around 3:30pm when the 22-year-old man brought the baby to hospital.

The 10-month-old child was severally injured and listed in critical condition.

He or she later succumbed to those injuries.

The Child Abuse Unit investigated and charged the accused with Criminal Negligence Cause Death.

His name will not be released at this time to protect the identity of his foster child.

The man will not be allowed to be a foster parent again.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate.

