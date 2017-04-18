Winnipeg Foodie Entrepreneurs to Speak at Chamber Event

WINNIPEG, MB. – TWO Winnipeg foodie entrepreneurs, Cori Poon and Peter Fehr, credit farm upbringings for their business drive. The two will speak on their international successes at Toasting Winnipeg.

Winnipeg has recently been highlighted in many media reports as a tourist destination of choice, particularly focusing on Winnipeg’s growing food scene. The Winnipeg Chamber have invited the two local food entrepreneurs gaining international traction to speak at a Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce event on April 28th.

Cori Poon grew up on a farm outside Winnipeg that made little to no money. She credits seeing her parents do whatever they could to put food on the table as her introduction to business. The work ethic led her to bake for farmers markets and craft sales when she was at home with her first child; a side business that grew into steady baking work, then exploded with the online success of her signature “candy sushi” dish.

Peter Fehr is well known to Winnipeg with the growing success of #LoveLocalMB and his recent trip to the Academy Awards with the sauces of his company Gourmet Inspirations. Fehr says the roots of those successes trace back to his childhood on a small hobby farm in rural Manitoba, where a vegetable garden and home raised beef, chicken, and pork defined freshness. Toasting Winnipeg will be on Friday, April 28 from 7 to 9 am at the Qualico Family Centre, Assiniboine Park. If you would like tickets or more details, click here.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News