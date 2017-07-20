Winnipeg Folk Festival Adds Concerts To Hear All Year

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Folk Festival has added concerts to the Hear All Year concert series.

Here’s the schedule:

September 19, 2017 – Elliott Brood @ West End Cultural Centre

The three-piece folk-rock alt-country band and 2012 festival favourite will be back in Winnipeg on the West End Cultural Centre stage.

September 19, 2017 – Robyn Hitchcock @ The Good Will – Social Club

London-based singer-songwriter and festival friend Robyn Hitchcock will be making a return to Winnipeg touring his self-titled album – also his 21st full-length album release.

September 20, 2017 – The Cave Singers @ The Good Will – Social Club

Touring after the 2016 self-release of their album Banshee, indie-folk band, The Cave Singers, from Seattle will make a stop in Winnipeg.

September 22, 2017 – Austra @ Park Theatre

Canadian electronic music project from Toronto, Austra will play Park Theatre in September following the release of their third studio album Future Politics.

October 7, 2017 – The New Pornographers with Born Ruffians @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Touring their seventh studio album Whiteout Conditions, and hot off a performance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The New Pornographers will hit the Burton Cummings Theatre stage this fall.

October 11, 2017 – Whitehorse @ Burton Cummings Theatre

With the release of their 4th full-length studio album Panther In The Dollhouse, Canadian folk-rock husband-and-wife duo Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland will take the Burton Cummings Theatre stage on October 11.

October 20, 2017 – Martha Wainwright @ West End Cultural Centre

Another artist that treated 2016 festival audiences is coming back to play the West End Cultural Centre with new songs off her latest record Goodnight City.

November 23, 2017 – Current Swell @ Park Theatre

Festival friends back in Winnipeg touring their latest release When to Talk and When to Listen. The Park Theatre will host the power-packed Canadian indie-folk group this fall.

Tickets are on sale now and available online and at the Winnipeg Folk Festival offices (203-211 Bannatyne Ave).

Tickets for Robyn Hitchcock go on sale Friday.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News