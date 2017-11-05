Winnipeg Firefighter Hurt In West End Blaze

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg firefighter was hurt in an overnight blaze.

It happened at a three-storey residential complex in the 100-block of Balmoral Street.

Winnipeg Fire Department Captain Alex Forrest says flames were visible when the first crew arrived.

He called the fire ‘dangerous.’

In all, 10 teams responded to the blaze.

The fire was contained to the suite where it broke out.

No citizens were hurt and the injured firefighter will be OK.

It isn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze and there is no damage estimate.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates as we learn more.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View