Winnipeg Firefighter Hurt In West End Blaze

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 11 seconds ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg firefighter was hurt in an overnight blaze.

It happened at a three-storey residential complex in the 100-block of Balmoral Street.

Winnipeg Fire Department Captain Alex Forrest says flames were visible when the first crew arrived.

He called the fire ‘dangerous.’

In all, 10 teams responded to the blaze.

The fire was contained to the suite where it broke out.

No citizens were hurt and the injured firefighter will be OK.

It isn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze and there is no damage estimate.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates as we learn more.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Man Dies In Euclid Avenue Fire, Three Taken To Hospital
UPDATE: Winnipeg House Fire Turns Fatal
Three Recovering, Pet Dead After Winnipeg House Fire
Winnipeg Cement Plant On Fire

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.