Winnipeg Filmmakers Need First Feature Financing

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two Winnipeg filmmakers need your help to produce their first feature “Grief.”

Carter Hadlow and Tyson Wagner created a Kickstarter campaign to raise funding.

They’ve made over $1,000 towards their goal of $3,500, but they must raise the whole amount or they’ll receive nothing.

Only five days remain.

Grief is a dark film following five friends after a death and centres around the horrors of bullying.

Shooting will take place in Winnipeg.

It is executive produced by Hadlow and Wagner. Hadlow will also serve as director.

The pair have a few reasons for wanting to make their first feature film.

They believe in their story and characters, it brings awareness to anti-bullying and mental health issues, and their shorts have been well received.

You can help the filmmakers or find out more here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Screenshot