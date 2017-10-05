Winnipeg Filmmaker Debuting First Feature

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg filmmaker Patrick Gratton will debut his first feature.

Double Date will light up the big screen at Franco-Manitoban Cultural Centre on Friday, October 6th.

Showtime is set for 8:00pm with doors opening at 7:00pm.

Tickets are $5.00 and are available through Eventbrite here or at the door.

Double Date centres around a bisexual man struggling with his sense of identity during a date night.

It stars a handful of Winnipeg natives including Garth Merkeley (Hot Thespian Action), Kevin Gabel (MTC’s Alice In Wonderland), Krystle Snow (Promise), Andrea Houssin (Radius), and Daryl Dorge (Clear Lake).

There will be musical performances by local musicians following the film, including soundtrack composers STMBLZ, as well as a panel discussion with Gratton and his team hosted by University of Manitoba film professor Jonah Corne.

All proceeds will be used to further promote and distribute Double Date.

It has been submitted to several film festivals including Sundance.

Gratton hopes to submit Double Date to the Toronto International Film Festival, Image + Nation, the Boston LGBT Film Festival, Outfest, and the Vancouver International Film Festival.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Facebook