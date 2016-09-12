Feel less crowded at Scattered Seeds

The Scattered Seeds Craft Market now offers a chance to shop without the crowds.

On the evening of Thursday, October 13th from 6 to 9 p.m., shoppers can take advantage of a special pre-sale event with limited tickets available. Tickets are $15 and include a party atmosphere with a wine-and-beer bar, as well as admission to the craft fair throughout the weekend.

Another addition this year is free parking in the Red River Ex lot.

From October 13th to 16th, tons of local artisans will be displaying their wares, which include everything from homemade soap to jewelry to works of art and other treasures. All items at the show are made by hand.

Regular admission tickets are $8 for adults and allow you to come and go all weekend. Kids 12 and under get in for free. Seniors and moms with carriers instead of strollers pay $6.

The show is held at Red River Exhibition Park.

Hours:

Friday, October 14 – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 15 – 10 a.m – 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 18 – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

– MyToba Events

– Photo of mother-daughter founders of Scattered Seeds Deb Schwartz & Megan Neumann courtesy of Scattered Seeds