Fans invited to Goldeyes’ championship celebration

The Winnipeg Goldeyes will celebrate their 2016 American Association championship at Shaw Park on Wednesday, September 21st at 6:00pm.

Admission is free, and fans of all ages are invited to attend the event.

Doors to Shaw Park will open at 5:00pm.

Food and beverage will be available for sale.

The Goldeyes captured their third championship in franchise history on Monday with an 11-4 win over the Wichita Wingnuts in Game Five of the American Association Championship Series.

Wednesday’s celebration includes player introductions, highlights, and the presentation of the championship trophy and banner.

Fans will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with Goldeyes’ players.

For more information, contact Dan Chase, Goldeyes’ Director of Sales and Marketing at 204-956-3218 or dan@goldeyes.com.

—WINNIPEG GOLDEYES