Winnipeg Extends Bryan Little for Six More Years

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Jets are going to have 29-year-old Bryan Little around for a long time.

Just before Training Camp officially opens, the Jets have announced that Little’s contract was extended for six more years at an average annual value of $5.291 million starting in the 2018-19 season. That means, the six-year extension is worth $31.75 million.

Little, who learned his hockey in Edmonton, was originally selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the first round (12th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. This will be his 11th season with the Thrashers/Jets.

Last season, he had 21 goals and 47 points in 59 games and led the Jets in faceoff percentage, winning 55.6 per cent of his draws. It was the fourth consecutive season he had at least 40 points for the Jets and the fifth time in his career that he has eclipsed the 20-goal mark.

Last year, he was named winner of the Dan Snyder Memorial Award as the Jet who “best embodies perseverance, dedication and hard work without reward or recognition, so that his team and teammates might succeed.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound, righthanded-shooting centreman has played in 672 games in the NHL, all with the Thrashers/Jets organization. That’s the third-most games played in franchise history. He is second in club history for points (432), second in goals (184) and fifth in assists (248). He had a career-best 64 points on 23 goals and 41 assists with the Jets in 2013-14.

Jets training camp opened today at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder