Winnipeg EMS Workers Promote Giving Blood

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg’s emergency services workers often see the need for blood firsthand.

Just one patient with internal bleeding may need up to eight blood donors to help save their life.

Winnipeg Police Service, RCMP, Winnipeg Fire Paremedic Service, STARS Air Ambulance, and Manitoba Corrections workers are joining forces to ensure patients receive the blood they need through the Sirens for Life summer blood donor drive.

The Sirens for Life campaign runs from June 29th thru August 5th, 2017.

With the help of community members, emergency services workers will top up Canada’s blood supply.

Anyone wishing to participate in the Blood Challenge is asked to call Canadian Blood Services at 1-888-2-DONATE (366283) to book an appointment.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

When you donate at the clinic, please indicate that you are participating in the 2017 Sirens for Life Blood Challenge.

Every minute of every day someone in Canada needs blood.

Let’s do our part in ensuring an adequate supply of blood is available to all citizens by donating today.

—MyToba News

Photo – File