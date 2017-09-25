Winnipeg EMS Worker Charged With Child Sex Abuse

WINNIPEG, MB. — A member of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is facing charges for sexual assault.

The first happened in 2001 when an underage girl was introduced to the suspect. He was 36 at the time.

“The man developed a relationship with the victim and began sexually assaulting her,” say Winnipeg police.

That allegedly occurred at the suspect’s jiu-jitsu studio in the 80-block of Sherbrook Street.

Investigators determined the man sexually assaulted an adult woman sometime between December 2005 and 2006.

This crime did not happen at the studio.

A third victim, another underage girl, was identified.

Winnipeg police say the accused responded to an online ad for escort services sometime between November and December 2015.

He met the victim and paid her for sexual services from then until recently.

She is still under the age of 18.

Manuel Vladimir Ruiz, 52, was arrested Friday.

He has been charged with:

Sexual Assault x 2 – Child Abuse

Sexual Interference

Obtain Sexual Service from Persons Under the Age of 18

Forcible Confinement

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Luring a Child

Ruiz remains behind bars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Counter Exploitation Unit at 204-986-3464 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File