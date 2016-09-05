Winnipeg Elm Bark Beetle control program resumes

WINNIPEG – The Public Works Department’s Insect Control Branch is resuming the Elm Bark Beetle Control Program – weather permitting. The program is intended to control elm bark beetles, the carriers of Dutch Elm Disease (DED).

The Elm Bark Beetle Control Program will continue on September 6, 2016, weather permitting, in Insect Management Areas 19, 20, 25, 31, 33, and 40in the following neighbourhoods: St. Vital Perimeter South, La Barriere, Parc La Salle, Perrault, Richmond Lakes, St. Norbert, Trappistes, Turnbull Drive, Beaumont, Crescent Park, Maybank, Parker, Point Road, Wildwood, Crescentwood, North River Heights, Wellington Crescent, Lord Roberts, River – Osborne, Riverview, Kensington, Minto, Polo Park, St. Matthews, West Wolseley. The program is intended to control elm bark beetles, the carriers of Dutch Elm Disease (DED).

Weekly public service announcements will be issued on Fridays throughout the program indicating which Insect Management Areas will be treated the following week.

Treatment will occur between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, weather permitting. Treatment will occur on an ongoing basis until fall.

Treatment will be conducted using Pyrate 480 EC® (Chlorpyrifos), a chemical product, which is sprayed from portable sprayers directly onto the lower 50 centimetres of the tree trunk. This product has been approved for use in Canada by Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency, and will be used in accordance with federally approved label directions by licensed pesticide applicators.

-City of Winnipeg