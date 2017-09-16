Winnipeg Elm Bark Beetle Bulletin

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg is continuing the Elm Bark Beetle Control Program on Monday.

Here’s where spraying for beetles will take place:

Insect Management Area 39 (Brooklands, Sargent Park, St. James Industrial)

Insect Management Area 42 (Central Park, Colony, Daniel McIntyre, Portage-Ellice, Spence, West Alexander)

Insect Management Area 43 (Brookside Cemetery)

Insect Management Area 45 (Burrows Central, Robertson, William Whyte)

Insect Management Area 46 (Centennial, China Town, Civic Centre, Dufferin, Dufferin Industrial, Exchange District, Logan C.P.R., Lord Selkirk Park, North Point Douglas, South Point Douglas)

Insect Management Area 47 (Inkster-Faraday, St. John's), and Insect Management Area 50 (Jefferson)

Spraying will take place between 5:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News