Winnipeg Elm Bark Beetle Bulletin
WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg is continuing the Elm Bark Beetle Control Program on Monday.
Here’s where spraying for beetles will take place:
- Insect Management Area 39 (Brooklands, Sargent Park, St. James Industrial)
- Insect Management Area 42 (Central Park, Colony, Daniel McIntyre, Portage-Ellice, Spence, West Alexander)
- Insect Management Area 43 (Brookside Cemetery)
- Insect Management Area 45 (Burrows Central, Robertson, William Whyte)
- Insect Management Area 46 (Centennial, China Town, Civic Centre, Dufferin, Dufferin Industrial, Exchange District, Logan C.P.R., Lord Selkirk Park, North Point Douglas, South Point Douglas)
- Insect Management Area 47 (Inkster-Faraday, St. John’s), and Insect Management Area 50 (Jefferson)
Spraying will take place between 5:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News