Winnipeg Elm Bark Beetle Bulletin

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg is continuing the Elm Bark Beetle Control Program on Monday.

Here’s where spraying for beetles will take place:

  • Insect Management Area 39 (Brooklands, Sargent Park, St. James Industrial)
  • Insect Management Area 42 (Central Park, Colony, Daniel McIntyre, Portage-Ellice, Spence, West Alexander)
  • Insect Management Area 43 (Brookside Cemetery)
  • Insect Management Area 45 (Burrows Central, Robertson, William Whyte)
  • Insect Management Area 46 (Centennial, China Town, Civic Centre, Dufferin, Dufferin Industrial, Exchange District, Logan C.P.R., Lord Selkirk Park, North Point Douglas, South Point Douglas)
  • Insect Management Area 47 (Inkster-Faraday, St. John’s), and Insect Management Area 50 (Jefferson)

Spraying will take place between 5:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

