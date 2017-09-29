Winnipeg Elm Bark Beetle Bulletin

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg has released the latest elm bark beetle bulletin.

Here’s where the city will be spraying next week:

  • Insect Management Area 39 (Brooklands, Sargent Park, St. James Industrial)
  • Insect Management Area 42 (Central Park, Colony, Daniel McIntyre, Portage-Ellice, Spence, West Alexander)
  • Insect Management Area 43(Brookside Cemetery)
  • Insect Management Area 46 (Centennial, China Town, Civic Centre, Dufferin, Dufferin Industrial, Exchange District, Logan C.P.R., Lord Selkirk Park, North Point Douglas, South Point Douglas)
  • Insect Management Area 50 (Jefferson)

Spraying will take place between 5:30 am and 4:30 am Monday to Friday, weather permitting.

