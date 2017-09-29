Winnipeg Elm Bark Beetle Bulletin

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg has released the latest elm bark beetle bulletin.

Here’s where the city will be spraying next week:

Insect Management Area 39 (Brooklands, Sargent Park, St. James Industrial)

Insect Management Area 42 (Central Park, Colony, Daniel McIntyre, Portage-Ellice, Spence, West Alexander)

Insect Management Area 43(Brookside Cemetery)

Insect Management Area 46 (Centennial, China Town, Civic Centre, Dufferin, Dufferin Industrial, Exchange District, Logan C.P.R., Lord Selkirk Park, North Point Douglas, South Point Douglas)

Insect Management Area 50 (Jefferson)

Spraying will take place between 5:30 am and 4:30 am Monday to Friday, weather permitting.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News