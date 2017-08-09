Winnipeg Edged 3-2 by Sioux Falls

WINNIPEG, MB. – Despite a solid pitching performance by Winnipeg Goldeyes starter Zach Dodson, the bats simply sputtered to a halt.

On Tuesday night in Sioux Falls, the Canaries scored a run in the first and two more in the third while starter Grady Wood and relievers Dylan Thompson and Jose Ortega silenced the Goldeyes bats as Sioux Falls hung on to beat Winnipeg 3-2.

As a result, the Goldeyes are now 8-2 on this season-long 11-game road trip with one final game remaining on Wednesday afternoon in Sioux Falls. With the loss, Winnipeg fell to 44-31 on the season, two games in front of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division. The St. Paul Saints are now just three games back.

On Tuesday night in Sioux Falls, the Goldeyes had eight hits but only the team’s RBI leaders were able to knock in runs. Reggie Abercrombie, who leads the Goldeyes and is second in the American Association, drove in his 70th run of the season while Shawn Pleffner, who is fourth in the Association, drove in his 60th.Despite going zero-for-five on the night, Goldeyes leadoff hitter Andrew Sohn is still batting .340 and still leads the league in hitting. David Rohm (.282) had two hits for Winnipeg and scored a run while Josh Romanski (.327) had one hit and scored a run. Abercrombie (.281), Pleffner (.326), David Bergin (.318), Wes Darvill (.335) and Jordan Ebert (.291) all had hits for Winnipeg

Goldeyes starter Dodson (5-5, 4.80 ERA) was the hard-luck loser allowing only three runs on eight scattered hits with a walk and four strikeouts over seven complete innings. Daniel Minor pitched a perfect inning of relief in the eighth.

The Goldeyes and Canaries will play the final game of this three-game series in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Wednesday afternoon at Noon. Every Goldeyes game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU in Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes will return home after the game, have Thursday off and then get back to Shaw Park on Friday, Aug. 11, when they play host to the Wichita Wingnuts at 7:05 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal