Winnipeg Duo To Play Coffee House

Kevin Klein
Posted: 28 minutes ago ARTS, events, Featured, MUSIC

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg artists Emma Cloney and Dale Brown have joined together to form The New Customs.

“The splendid pairing of guitarist Emma Cloney’s haunting voice and the playing of award-winning, sought-after multi-instrumentalist Dale Brown make up the heart of their sound. In writing together, the pair effortlessly crafts tunes that range in flavour from folk-Canadiana to celtic to blues”.  

The comments on this new duo are fantastic, “These guys are gonna go places!” – Leonard Podolak, The Duhks. “…that kind of chemistry don’t come cheap, so stash that in a bottle in the trunk and run with it”  – Daniel Peloquin-Hofner, Red Moon Road. “Love the new project!” – David Landreth, the Bros. Landreth

The duo will play a concert on January 7, 2017, at the Grant and Wilton Coffee House located at 1077 Grant Avenue. 

Click the video above to watch their new video for Deep River. 

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.