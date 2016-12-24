Winnipeg Duo To Play Coffee House

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg artists Emma Cloney and Dale Brown have joined together to form The New Customs.

“The splendid pairing of guitarist Emma Cloney’s haunting voice and the playing of award-winning, sought-after multi-instrumentalist Dale Brown make up the heart of their sound. In writing together, the pair effortlessly crafts tunes that range in flavour from folk-Canadiana to celtic to blues”.

The comments on this new duo are fantastic, “These guys are gonna go places!” – Leonard Podolak, The Duhks. “…that kind of chemistry don’t come cheap, so stash that in a bottle in the trunk and run with it” – Daniel Peloquin-Hofner, Red Moon Road. “Love the new project!” – David Landreth, the Bros. Landreth

The duo will play a concert on January 7, 2017, at the Grant and Wilton Coffee House located at 1077 Grant Avenue.

Click the video above to watch their new video for Deep River.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News