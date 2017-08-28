Winnipeg Dumpster Diver Charged After Rampage

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 52-year-old Winnipeg dumpster diver is facing charges after attacking several people.

It happened around 1:30am Sunday in the first 100-block of Carlton Street.

The suspect was allegedly throwing a bunch of the garbage onto the ground when he was confronted by another man for making a mess.

The dumpster diver then armed himself and seriously assaulted the man.

He received significant injuries to his upper body and was knocked unconscious.

A woman and a security guard heard the commotion and exited a nearby building.

The pair tried to stop the assault and treat the man, but were ambushed and chased back into their building.

The dumpster diver allegedly caused damage to the building’s door and a parked vehicle with the weapon.

He tried to flee but was pursued by the security guard and another passerby.

The suspect ran into a building in the same block where he was apprehended by police.

Police say the first victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

The woman was treated for head injuries and has since been released from hospital while the security guard suffered minor injuries.

Michael Thomas Kerr has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon

Two counts of Mischief under $5,000

Kerr remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File