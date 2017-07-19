banner20

Winnipeg Driver with Gun Leads to Numerous Charges

Kevin Klein
Posted: July 19th at 2:42pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – An eagle eyed Winnipeg police officer spotted a person with a rifle while driving.

Last night around 7:00 p.m., a Tactical Support Team supervisor was driving in the 500 block of Spence Street when he noticed a male handling what he believed to be a rifle at the rear of a vehicle.

After police stopped and searched the vehicle,  a male and female were placed under arrest. Officers located and seized a number of weapons from within the vehicle including two SKS rifles, a .30-30 Winchester rifle and three air guns.

Billy James Skerratt, a 36-year-old male of Winnipeg, was charged with numerous firearm-related offences in addition to breach of recognizance.

Jessie Lynn McKay, a 47-year-old female of Winnipeg, was charged with numerous firearm-related offences in addition to possession of a scheduled substance (codeine).

Both were detained in custody.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
UPDATE: Armed Man In Portage Apprehended
Winnipeg Man Shoots Gun In Home Surrounded By Police
Winnipeg Cyclist Held Up In Armed Robbery
Manitoba Boy, 11, Dies After Friends Find Gun

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.