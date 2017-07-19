Winnipeg Driver with Gun Leads to Numerous Charges

WINNIPEG, MB. – An eagle eyed Winnipeg police officer spotted a person with a rifle while driving.

Last night around 7:00 p.m., a Tactical Support Team supervisor was driving in the 500 block of Spence Street when he noticed a male handling what he believed to be a rifle at the rear of a vehicle.

After police stopped and searched the vehicle, a male and female were placed under arrest. Officers located and seized a number of weapons from within the vehicle including two SKS rifles, a .30-30 Winchester rifle and three air guns.

Billy James Skerratt, a 36-year-old male of Winnipeg, was charged with numerous firearm-related offences in addition to breach of recognizance.

Jessie Lynn McKay, a 47-year-old female of Winnipeg, was charged with numerous firearm-related offences in addition to possession of a scheduled substance (codeine).

Both were detained in custody.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News