Winnipeg Driver & Cyclist Safety Tips

WINNIPEG, MB – With more cyclists on the road, the City of Winnipeg says the top factors attributed to crashes with cyclists are distracted drivers and the failure to yield. There are things both drivers and cyclists can do to increase road safety.

Here are the tips for drivers:

Keep a safe distance. Maintain at least three seconds behind cyclists andat least one metre when passing a cyclist. Don’t risk side-swiping or running a cyclist off the road.

Dooring is dangerous. Both drivers and passengers must shoulder check for cyclists before opening doors.

Don't get distracted. Watch for cyclists on the road and make eye contact if you can, so they can anticipate your next move.

Look out. Shoulder check for cyclists before turning right and watch for oncoming cyclists before turning left. Scan for cyclists before you enter the roadway from an alley or get in and out of a parking spot.

Yield the right-of-way. Yield to cyclists and signal well in advance if you need to cross a designated bike lane or pull over to the side of the road.

Here are the tips for cyclists:

Start at the top. Wearing an approved bicycle helmet that meets safety standards. Focus on how it fits: it should be snug, but not uncomfortable, and should not be able to roll off of your head when the chin strap is secured.

Reflect on safety. Be extra visible with reflective gear on your bicycle pedals and wheels.

Bike lanes are best. Use designated bike routes whenever possible – they're safer and reduce conflicts with vehicle traffic.

Don't ride on the sidewalk. If there's no bike lane, keep to the right-hand side of the road as much as it's safe to do so.

Follow the rules of the road. Make sure you obey all traffic signs and signals and adhere to the rules of the road.

Use caution around parked vehicles. Be aware of people in vehicles to avoid getting hit by an opening door. Try to keep at least one metre away from parked vehicles.

Shoulder check. Use hand signals and shoulder check in advance before taking any turns. Remember, drivers sometimes fail to yield right-of-way.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News