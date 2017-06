WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg has announced that the fight against caterpillars is over.

This year, the insect control program focused on streets that were at highest risk of street damage.

Now that the caterpillars have stopped feeding, the City says any further spraying would be ineffective.

The caterpillars will now get to work making their cocoons to get ready for the next stage of their lives.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News