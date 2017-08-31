Winnipeg Dominates CFL Top Performers

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Canadian Football League announced that all three of the Shaw CFL Top Performers for the month of August are Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Running back Andrew Harris, quarterback Matt Nichols, and defensive back Maurice Leggett have been named after their outstanding work through weeks 7 to 10.

Over the last four games, Harris amassed 45 rushes for 330 yards, including two games in which he ran for over 100 yards (Weeks 8 and 9). Harris also pulled in 17 receptions for 192 yards, including his Week 9 season-high single game reception yard total of 120 yards. Harris was the first running back since 2010 to achieve 100 yards in both rushing and receiving that same week, and the first Bomber since Charles Roberts back to record this mark since 2002.

Over the same span, Nichols completed 108 of 151 passes for 1,203 yards and seven touchdowns against only one interception. He also added eight rushes for 64 yards and another score and has a league-best QUAR rating of 88.9.

Maurice Leggett returned to the line-up in Week 7 and quickly made his presence felt, accumulating 19 tackles and three quarterback sacks. Leggett also forced three fumbles over the four-week span, tying him for the league-lead with Hamilton’s Larry Dean and Toronto’s Victor Butler.

The Bombers were a perfect 4-0 through Weeks 7-10 and are currently riding a five-game win streak.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

File photo