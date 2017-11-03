Winnipeg Doctor Charged With Numerous Counts Of Sexual Assault

WINNIPEG, MB – A 51-year-old Winnipeg doctor has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault.

On October 20, Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh – also known as Dr. Amir Ravesh – turned himself in to police after the authorities were notified that a 19-year-old woman had been injured in a sexual assault at a medical clinic in the 300 block of Johnson Avenue West.

Ravesh was charged with sexual assault and released on a promise to appear.

Police continued to investigate.

On November 2, 2017, Ravesh was arrested and charged with eight additional counts of sexual assault involving female victims between the ages of 24 and 69. He was also charged with one count of Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration.

Police say the allegations stem from incidents when the suspect was treating female patients at a medical clinic in the 300 block of Johnson Avenue West. The incidents allegedly occurred between 2013 and 2017, with the most recent incident taking place in October of 2017.

The Winnipeg Police Sex Crimes Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with further info is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

