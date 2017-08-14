Winnipeg Man Dies After Brutal Assault: Homicide Unit

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide.

Officers were called after someone heard what they thought was an assault in progress.

It happened in the 100-block of Killarney Avenue around 10:00pm Sunday.

The 29-year-old man was unresponsive and had stopped breathing.

By the time emergency crews arrived, he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Winnipeg police have not identified the victim or released any suspect description(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File