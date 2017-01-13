Winnipeg Declares Snow Route Parking Ban

WINNIPEG, MB — The City of Winnipeg has declared a snow route parking ban.

Street parking will be prohibited on snow routes Sunday morning beginning at 12:00am through 7:00am.

Crews will be clearing curb lanes on major routes and the Declared Snow Route Parking Ban extended normal clearing times by two hours.

Motorists are reminded to drive to winter road conditions at all times and to use extreme caution when driving near any plowing or sanding equipment.

Avoid a ticket and tow

Vehicles parked in violation of the Declared Snow Route Parking Ban may receive a $100 ticket ($50 if paid early), and may be towed to the towing company’s compound.

The Declared Snow Route Parking Ban will be in place for two nights, until 7:00am on Monday, January 16th.

At such time, the Annual Snow Route Parking Ban will continue to be in effect from 2:00am to 7:00am.

—MyToba News