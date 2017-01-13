Winnipeg Declares Snow Route Parking Ban
WINNIPEG, MB — The City of Winnipeg has declared a snow route parking ban.
Street parking will be prohibited on snow routes Sunday morning beginning at 12:00am through 7:00am.
Crews will be clearing curb lanes on major routes and the Declared Snow Route Parking Ban extended normal clearing times by two hours.
Motorists are reminded to drive to winter road conditions at all times and to use extreme caution when driving near any plowing or sanding equipment.
Avoid a ticket and tow
Vehicles parked in violation of the Declared Snow Route Parking Ban may receive a $100 ticket ($50 if paid early), and may be towed to the towing company’s compound.
The Declared Snow Route Parking Ban will be in place for two nights, until 7:00am on Monday, January 16th.
At such time, the Annual Snow Route Parking Ban will continue to be in effect from 2:00am to 7:00am.
—MyToba News
Well the graders have done our street 3 times since the last snowfall. 3 graders and 3 loaders just to make sure they got the windrow onto the sidewalk. Why? Now, anyone who’s not fleet of foot simply can’t get on the sidewalk or the road. Doesn’t anyone get out of their nice warm city pickup and look at these guys handi-work? And we have officials and councillors telling us how the snow budget is sky high. There was no reason for that armada to come and do what they did today.Enough is enough. If your foreman isn’t up to the task then find someone capable.