Winnipeg Declared Snow Route Parking Ban Lifted

Winnipeg, Manitoba – The city has lifted the declared snow route parking ban that was imposed after the Christmas blizzard.

The annual snow route parking ban remains in effect.

A residential parking ban starts tonight at seven o’clock and remains in effect until Saturday morning at seven.

Plowing begins tonight in zones D, G, H, P, R and V.

RESIDENTIAL PARKING BAN SCHEDULE

Wednesday, December 28 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Thursday, December 29

D, G, H, P, R, V

Thursday, December 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

C, F, I, K, N, S, U

Thursday, December 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Friday, December 30

B, J, L, M, O, Q, T

Friday, December 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A

Friday, December 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31

E

To confirm your zone, click here.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News