Winnipeg Declared Snow Route Parking Ban Lifted
Winnipeg, Manitoba – The city has lifted the declared snow route parking ban that was imposed after the Christmas blizzard.
The annual snow route parking ban remains in effect.
A residential parking ban starts tonight at seven o’clock and remains in effect until Saturday morning at seven.
Plowing begins tonight in zones D, G, H, P, R and V.
RESIDENTIAL PARKING BAN SCHEDULE
Wednesday, December 28 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Thursday, December 29
D, G, H, P, R, V
Thursday, December 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
C, F, I, K, N, S, U
Thursday, December 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Friday, December 30
B, J, L, M, O, Q, T
Friday, December 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A
Friday, December 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31
E
To confirm your zone, click here.
Hal Anderson, MyToba News
2 Comments
It doesn’t look to me like the city has lifted any parking bans, they’ve imposed new ones. Are you telling us we can now park overnight on the designated snow routes while the other streets are plowed?
Hey Alan! I know, it’s confusing. I’ve updated the story. I hope it’s more clear now. Thanks! -Hal