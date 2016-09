WINNIPEG — Andrea Giesbrecht’s trial is facing a lengthy delay.

The lead prosecutor has fallen ill.

Now closing arguments can’t be scheduled in until the beginning of October.

Those were set to take place Friday at the Law Courts in Winnipeg.

Giesbrect is accused of storing the bodies of six babies in a storage locker.

Staff at the McPhillips Street U-Haul made the grizzly discovery when the account went delinquent.

