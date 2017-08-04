banner20

Winnipeg Cyclist Out Of Coma

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg cyclist who was involved in a horrible accident two months ago has woken up from a coma.

Janice Naccarato collided with an SUV on St. Mary’s Road. The vehicle ended up on top of her. It took 10 people to lift it to free her.

She has been in a coma ever since. But on the weekend, she opened her eyes and started talking.

The family says it reached out to the 10 bystanders who saved Janice.

No charges were laid in the crash.

