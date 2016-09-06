Winnipeg curbside giveaway is back

WINNIPEG – Have you been planning a fall purge of items around your house that you no longer want? Maybe there are others who could use those unwanted items.

The annual Winnipeg curbside giveaway weekend is back this fall, September 10 to 12.. The curbside weekend is when the City allows you to place unwanted items such as toys, bikes, books, clothing, and more that have life left in them. You are asked to place the items at the curb in front of your house. Label each item with a sign or sticker and with the word Free. Remember, it’s your responsibility to remove any items remaining on the curb by Sunday night. 

There are items that the City does not want you to place outside. Items that could be unsafe, mattresses and bedding are noted and more. You can find more information on the City of Winnipeg website or call 311.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

