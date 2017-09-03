Winnipeg Crushed By RedHawks

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes look like a team that’s ready for the playoffs. This meaningless season-ending series against Fargo is really starting to look like an unfortunate afterthought.

On Saturday night, the Goldeyes had a seven-game winning streak come to an end after losing 8-1 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. On Sunday afternoon, despite a solid start by Zack Dodson, the Goldeyes were hammered 10-1 by the RedHawks as the bullpen gave up five runs in the final two innings.

Playing in front of a crowd of 3,950 at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg, the Goldeyes were down 3-1 after six, but Dodson was responsible for two runs in the seventh and then Evan Rutckyj gave up three in the eighth and Mitchell Lambson allowed two more in the ninth. Former Goldeye Josh Mazzola hit his second home run in as many days and 15th of the year while Brandon Tierney and Charlie Valerio hit solo shots while Fargo starter Tyler Herron (9-3, 2.92 ERA) pitched a complete game five-hitter.

Dodson (5-7, 5.14 ERA) was tagged with the loss, giving up five runs – four earned — on seven hits over six complete innings.

With Sunday’s loss, the Goldeyes fell to 61-39 on the season. They remained a half-game ahead of Lincoln in the race for the best record in the American Association.

Fargo outhit the Goldeyes 11-5. Leadoff man Casey Turgeon had two hits and drove in the only Goldeyes run. Turgeon was the only Goldeyes player with a multi-hit game. Shawn Pleffner went zero-for-three bit is still hitting .343 and no matter what happens on Monday, Pleffner will win the Winnipeg Goldeyes’ Tear-the-Cover-off-the-Ball Trophy as well as the American Association battling title.

The series continues Monday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. It will be the final regular season of the 100-game 2017 campaign.

The Goldeyes begin postseason play this Wednesday against either the RedHawks or the Lincoln Saltdogs. The Goldeyes will play Games 1 and 2 of the American Association Division Series on the road before returning home for Game 3 on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6:05 p.m. The “if necessary” Games 5 and 5 will also be played at Shaw Park on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:05 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 11 at 7:05 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Dan LeMoal