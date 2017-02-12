Winnipeg Crime Prevention Tips

Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 12th at 10:00am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – As Valentine’s Day approaches, the City of Winnipeg is sharing crime prevention tips:

  • If you have a date you just met online never give out your personal information online and ensure the site you are using is reputable.
  • When meeting in person, be sure to meet in a public setting, preferably during the daytime. Tell a trusted friend where you are going and never arrange a date at the person’s home.
  • Always be alert and aware of your surroundings, know that fatigue, alcohol, drugs and distractions diminish your awareness.
  • Trust your feelings and instincts, do not diminish and signs of violence
  • Remember in case of an emergency CALL 911 

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.