Winnipeg Crime Prevention Tips
WINNIPEG, MB – As Valentine’s Day approaches, the City of Winnipeg is sharing crime prevention tips:
- If you have a date you just met online never give out your personal information online and ensure the site you are using is reputable.
- When meeting in person, be sure to meet in a public setting, preferably during the daytime. Tell a trusted friend where you are going and never arrange a date at the person’s home.
- Always be alert and aware of your surroundings, know that fatigue, alcohol, drugs and distractions diminish your awareness.
- Trust your feelings and instincts, do not diminish and signs of violence
- Remember in case of an emergency CALL 911
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News