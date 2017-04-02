Winnipeg Crime Prevention Tip
WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Police have released more crime prevention tips. Read on to see how you can stay safe.
The most effective and least expensive measure you can take to protect yourself against crime is to incorporate certain habits into your daily routine. Make you and your family less vulnerable by adopting a “security conscious” lifestyle.
With the weather getting better a lot more people are taking to the streets. Here are a few tips to stay safe as a pedestrian:
- One sure way of deterring street crime is the” buddy system”. As much as you can travel in pairs or with a group whenever you can.
- If you are being followed, change directions and head for a populated area.
- Don’t drown out your environment when listening to your earbuds or headphones. Keep the volume at a level where you can still aware of the sounds around you.
- Plan a safe route and stick to it.
- Stay on well-lit streets and don’t take unfamiliar shortcuts to save time.
- Remember 911 calls are free from any pay phone or cellular phone.
Remember “THE BEST PREVENTION IS PRECAUTION”
-City of Winnipeg
The best prevention is to crack down on the criminals .Get some judges with some guts, stop early bails and releases and speed up thy justice system. It is absolutely insane that some of these sex offenders are out of jail and back in again because of another offence. These people who attack women should be put away permanitley. This is not Asia or Pakistan or Iraq where women maybe don’t have the same rights. This is Canada where all people are supposed to have the same rights except, apparently the criminals. Surely people can walk down our streets and be safe !!! I will gladly pay more taxes to keep these people off the streets and the rest of us safe from crime.