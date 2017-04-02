Winnipeg Crime Prevention Tip

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Police have released more crime prevention tips. Read on to see how you can stay safe.

The most effective and least expensive measure you can take to protect yourself against crime is to incorporate certain habits into your daily routine. Make you and your family less vulnerable by adopting a “security conscious” lifestyle.

With the weather getting better a lot more people are taking to the streets. Here are a few tips to stay safe as a pedestrian:

One sure way of deterring street crime is the” buddy system”. As much as you can travel in pairs or with a group whenever you can.

If you are being followed, change directions and head for a populated area.

Don’t drown out your environment when listening to your earbuds or headphones. Keep the volume at a level where you can still aware of the sounds around you.

Plan a safe route and stick to it.

Stay on well-lit streets and don’t take unfamiliar shortcuts to save time.

Remember 911 calls are free from any pay phone or cellular phone.

Remember “THE BEST PREVENTION IS PRECAUTION”

-City of Winnipeg