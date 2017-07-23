Winnipeg Crime Prevention Tip: Keep Your Neighbourhood Safe
WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg is sharing some tips on how to reduce crime and keep your neighbourhood safe.
Here are the tips:
- Who are my neighbours? No man is an island get to know your neighbours; some neighbourhoods carry out block parties or just simply walk around and say hi. It might seem silly, but if you haven’t met them, today is the day!
- If your neighbourhood is one that is or can get organized, begin a neighbourhood meeting, this will give you an avenue to share ideas, experiences and strategies In such meetings you all can work together to protect yourselves. Where possible invite WPS.
- Form a Neighbourhood Watch: This is a proactive way to reduce residential break and enters and other property crime in your neighbourhood. For more information go to http://www.winnipeg.ca/police
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News