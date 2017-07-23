Winnipeg Crime Prevention Tip: Keep Your Neighbourhood Safe

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg is sharing some tips on how to reduce crime and keep your neighbourhood safe.

Here are the tips:

Who are my neighbours? No man is an island get to know your neighbours; some neighbourhoods carry out block parties or just simply walk around and say hi. It might seem silly, but if you haven’t met them, today is the day!

If your neighbourhood is one that is or can get organized, begin a neighbourhood meeting, this will give you an avenue to share ideas, experiences and strategies In such meetings you all can work together to protect yourselves. Where possible invite WPS.

Form a Neighbourhood Watch: This is a proactive way to reduce residential break and enters and other property crime in your neighbourhood. For more information go to http://www.winnipeg.ca/police

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News