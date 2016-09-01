Winnipeg couple donates $500,000

WINNIPEG – Wonderful news for Canada’s Diversity Gardens and the Assiniboine Park Conservancy. Susan Glass and Arni Thorsteinson presented a gift of $500,000 in support of the Imagine a Place Campaign and the development of the Gardens.

Assiniboine Park Conservancy said this is the second donation made by the couple bringing their commitment to the Campaign to $1 million. The donation was officially announced last night to a crowd of over 400 people at the Imagine Garden Party fundraising event.

“We can’t thank Susan and Arni enough for their generous leadership support of the redevelopment of Assiniboine Park,” said Margaret Redmond, APC President, and CEO, in a press release. “They are true champions of the Park and dedicated community leaders. We value their support tremendously.”

In the same release Susan Glass and Arni Thorsteinson said: “It gives us great pleasure to pledge our support towards such an important project that will bring people from all walks of life together to learn about and celebrate culture and biodiversity”.

They went on to say, “Canada’s Diversity Gardens is going to have a positive impact on our local community and will be a huge draw for tourists from near and far and we’re very happy to be a part of that.”

The Imagine Garden Party fundraising event raised $116,000 this year, making it the most financially successful in Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s history. All proceeds raised are for the support Canada’s Diversity Gardens.

Staff, MyToba News