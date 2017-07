WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg City Councillor charged $57,000 in personal expenses on a city issued credit card. Jason Schreyer who represents Elmwood and East Kildonan made about 600 personal purchases on the card.

Deputy City Clerk Marc Lemoine says he warned Schreyer several times about using the city card to make personal purchases.

All the money has been repaid and the card has been suspended.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News