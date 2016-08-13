Corus relaunches Power 97

Corus Radio is turning the power back on for Winnipeggers with the relaunch of 97.5 BIG FM to the new Power 97. The legendary Winnipeg brand is back where it belongs at 97.5, offering listeners the music they’ve been craving and missing, with a hot new take on rock. The new improved Power 97 went live yesterday.

Unveiling a new logo, website and sound, the refreshed station launches in a music-intensive mode, giving listeners an opportunity to welcome the return of Power 97 by listening to all music, all the time. A full line-up of Power 97 personalities and shows will be announced in early September.

“The return of Power 97 allows us to give this beloved brand back to a city whose rock tastes have evolved. Power 97 will satisfy the appetite for rock variety that has been missing on Winnipeg radio,” says Tammy Cole, Power 97 Program Director, Corus Radio Winnipeg. “We think the new Power 97 will excite Winnipeg listeners with a new spin on modern and mainstream rock that also pays homage to the music that made Power 97 famous. We are thrilled to get this new sound on the air.”

– CORUS RADIO WINNIPEG