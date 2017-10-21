Winnipeg Cop Dragged 75 Metres As Traffic Stop Goes Wrong

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg Police Officer was hospitalized after a traffic stop went wrong.

Around 2:15 am this morning, Winnipeg Police saw a sedan travelling in the 300 block of St. Mary Avenue with recent damage to the side of the vehicle.

Police officers stopped the car, and the male driver was found to have two warrants out for his arrest. As police moved to arrest the man, he drove off, dragging one officer 75 metres, before the officer was able to get free.

The officer was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Police later found the vehicle empty in the 200 block of Balmoral Street, after it hit two parked vehicles.

A suspect has been identified, but police are unable to release the name until an arrest warrant has been issued.

Anyone with info that could help the investigation is asked to call 204-986-6316 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News