Winnipeg Cop Charged With Pointing Gun & Uttering Threats

Posted: July 18th at 3:31pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – After an investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service Professional Standards Unit, a 40-year-old Winnipeg Police officer has been arrested.

The investigation centred around incidents that took place between two on duty cops in 2016.

The officer – whose name was not released – has been on the force for 15 years.

Police say the officer has been charged with two counts of pointing a firearm, and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

After being arrested and charged, the officer was released on a promise to appear, and is now on administrative leave.

-MyToba Staff

