Winnipeg Cop Charged With Pointing Gun & Uttering Threats
WINNIPEG, MB – After an investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service Professional Standards Unit, a 40-year-old Winnipeg Police officer has been arrested.
The investigation centred around incidents that took place between two on duty cops in 2016.
The officer – whose name was not released – has been on the force for 15 years.
Police say the officer has been charged with two counts of pointing a firearm, and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
After being arrested and charged, the officer was released on a promise to appear, and is now on administrative leave.
-MyToba Staff