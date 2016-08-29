Local children’s entertainer charged with child pornography

A Winnipeg children’s entertainer known as “Dan the Magic Man” is facing multiple charges related to creating and distributing child pornography.

Daniel Kamenicky, 39, is currently in custody. His website says he’s now unavailable for bookings.

The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children alerted Winnipeg police when local IP addresses were utilized to upload images and videos of child pornography between June 13, 2016 and August 11, 2016.

Investigators executed a search warrant on August 24, resulting in the seizure of numerous electronic devices leading to the child pornography charges.

This investigation is continuing by members of the WPS Integrated Child Exploitation Unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

– J.H. MONCRIEFF, MyToba News

Photo from ‘Dan the Magic Man’ website