Winnipeg Chefs Go For Gold!

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg’s Gold Medal Plates dinner is set for Wednesday night at the RBC Convention Centre where eight of the city’s best chefs will compete.

· Heiko Derksen -Assiniboine Park Conservancy

· Kyle Lew – Chew

· Wayne Martin – Capital Grill

· Mike Robins – Sous Sol

· Fabrizio Rossi – Nicolino’s

· Barry Saunders – Inn at the Forks/Era Bistro

· Thomas Stuart – Thermea

· Rob Thomas – Rob Thomas Catering

This is happening in a dozen cities across the country leading up to the Canadian Culinary Championships.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Gold Medal Plates