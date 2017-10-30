Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Chefs Go For Gold!

Hal Anderson
Posted: October 30th at 2:00pm FOOD, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg’s Gold Medal Plates dinner is set for Wednesday night at the RBC Convention Centre where eight of the city’s best chefs will compete.

· Heiko Derksen -Assiniboine Park Conservancy
· Kyle Lew – Chew
· Wayne Martin – Capital Grill
· Mike Robins – Sous Sol
· Fabrizio Rossi – Nicolino’s
· Barry Saunders – Inn at the Forks/Era Bistro
· Thomas Stuart – Thermea
· Rob Thomas – Rob Thomas Catering

This is happening in a dozen cities across the country leading up to the Canadian Culinary Championships.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Gold Medal Plates

 

 

Tags: , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Hal interviews Winnipeg chef judging culinary championships
Is Russ Wyatt Considering Run For Mayor?
Another Killer Weekend, 3 Dead!
Four People Face Drug Charges In Winnipeg

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.