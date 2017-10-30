Winnipeg Chefs Go For Gold!
WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg’s Gold Medal Plates dinner is set for Wednesday night at the RBC Convention Centre where eight of the city’s best chefs will compete.
· Heiko Derksen -Assiniboine Park Conservancy
· Kyle Lew – Chew
· Wayne Martin – Capital Grill
· Mike Robins – Sous Sol
· Fabrizio Rossi – Nicolino’s
· Barry Saunders – Inn at the Forks/Era Bistro
· Thomas Stuart – Thermea
· Rob Thomas – Rob Thomas Catering
This is happening in a dozen cities across the country leading up to the Canadian Culinary Championships.
Hal Anderson, MyToba News
Photo – Gold Medal Plates