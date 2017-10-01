banner20

Winnipeg Cement Plant On Fire

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 1st, 2017 at 2:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg fire crews are battling flames at the Lehigh Inland Cement plant on Kenaston.

A ladder was extended towards the top of the structure just before noon Sunday.

MyToba’s Kevin Klein is at the scene.

He says Winnipeg police have blocked off the road leading to the factory.

No word on how big the fire is, what sparked it, or how much damage has been caused.

This story is developing.

MyToba News will provide any updates we receive.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Kevin Klein, MyToba News

